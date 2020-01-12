Follow the Packers as the team prepares to take on the Seahawks in the NFL divisional game 🏈
Roman-style pizza: Sheboygan bistro touts unique crust

MILWAUKEE -- It's a family affair at a restaurant that's bringing a different kind of pizza to Wisconsin -- and they're the only ones doing it.

Al and Adrian Latifi of Harry's Prohibition Bistro in Sheboygan joined WakeUp -- they're the first of and only restaurant in the state to boast a Roman Pizza Certificate of Achievement. They're also among the first 100 chefs in the United States to earn the accreditation.

Roman, taglio-style pizza is distinguished by its light, airy and cavernous crust with a slightly crunchy yet chewy texture. The special dough used in the pizzas ferments for up to 96 hours before baking and is cooked three times.

