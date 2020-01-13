Mayor Barrett, Chief Morales, Health Commissioner share crime statistics from 2019

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, Jan. 13 was joined by the Milwaukee Police Department and the City Health Department to provide the public with a review of criminal activity that occurred in the past year.

“We are here today to announce that we have seen a 33 percent reduction in homicides in this city over the past five years. That is something that every single person behind me can take credit for. Now, we’re here not to celebrate because we know even with that dramatic decrease in homicides that there is still too much violence in some parts of our city,” said Mayor Barrett.

Homicides decreased in the City of Milwaukee for two consecutive years. In 2017, there were 119 homicides. In 2018, homicides decreased to 99 and decreased even further in 2019 to 97.

“We have to put this in context. If you go back five years, and that’s what we’re looking at here, we’re looking at the past five years. In 2015, we experienced a level of violence in this city that we hadn’t seen in over a decade. It was not a good year,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “In fact, in 2015 145 people were victims of homicide here in the City of Milwaukee. That was a 70 percent spike, there was also a significant increase in non-fatal shootings.”

According to the police chief, Milwaukee has also seen a drastic decrease in other violent crime including, but not limited to non-fatal shootings and car-jackings. In 2018 non-fatal shootings decreased to 476 from 558 in 2017. Non-fatal shootings continued to decrease in 2019 to 452. In 2017, there were 410 car-jackings; however, in 2018 car-jackings decreased to 383 and in 2019 decreased even further to 346.

“We have to start, of course, by giving credit to the hard-working and dedicated men of the Milwaukee Police Department. They have been doing their best, oftentimes with cutbacks because of what’s happened with our relationship with the state — and they have fewer officers than they want and fewer officers than I would like to see.” said Barrett.