Rapper Lil Wayne leads ‘Roll Out the Barrel’ at Lambeau Field, receives custom jersey

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have reached the NFC championship game by beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 on Sunday, Jan. 12. Rapper Lil Wayne, a longtime Packers fan, was in Green Bay on Sunday and led Lambeau Field in a rendition of “Roll Out the Barrel.”

The Packers had three touchdown drives of 75 yards apiece over the first three quarters, plus a 60-yard march preceded by a missed 50-yard field goal try from Jason Myers.

The Packers will now advance to their third NFC championship game in six years. They lost 37-8 on Nov. 24 to the 49ers, who beat Minnesota 27-10 on Saturday in their divisional round game. All four of Green Bay’s appearances in the NFC title game with Rodgers at the helm have been on the road. They won at Chicago after the 2010 season to reach his only Super Bowl.