State Republicans unveil new ‘Tougher on Crime’ initiatives

WEST ALLIS — Legislative Republicans unveiled new “Tougher on Crime” initiatives at a news conference on Monday, Jan. 13. The legislative priority focuses on reducing violent crime to make communities safer and making the criminal justice system more accountable.

The first bill makes any attempt to intimidate a victim of domestic abuse a Class G felony. The other two bills give the courts additional options to conduct victim or witness testimony via video-conferencing or through deposition if there’s a reasonable belief that they may have been intimidated or are at risk of not cooperating fully due to intimidation.

“Through our bill, we are going to crack down on soft charging and sentences that have not fit the crimes,” said State Sen. David Craig. “Through soft charging by some district attorneys and light sentences by judges, hardened, repeat offenders are continually emboldened to escalate their crimes. As a result, our constituents are victimized and our police officers are having to rearrest individuals and groups of criminals time and time again.”

The bills are part of nine pieces of legislation aimed at making Wisconsin safer.