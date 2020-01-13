The Hop streetcar service ‘temporarily delayed’ due to a mechanical issue

Posted 5:47 pm, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 06:24PM, January 13, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Officials with The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar said Monday evening, Jan. 13 on social media service was “temporarily delayed” due to a mechanical issue.

Streetcar officials said crews were working to get service restored as quickly as possible — and asked for patience.

The work was taking place near Broadway Street and St. Paul Avenue.

A spokesman for The Hop said the streetcar went off the track, and they were working to re-establish service.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

The Hop streetcar -- mechanical issue

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.