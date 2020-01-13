The Hop streetcar service ‘temporarily delayed’ due to a mechanical issue

MILWAUKEE — Officials with The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar said Monday evening, Jan. 13 on social media service was “temporarily delayed” due to a mechanical issue.

Streetcar officials said crews were working to get service restored as quickly as possible — and asked for patience.

The work was taking place near Broadway Street and St. Paul Avenue.

#TheHopMKE service is temporarily delayed due to a mechanical issue. We're working to get service restored as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Hop Alerts (@HopAlerts) January 13, 2020

A spokesman for The Hop said the streetcar went off the track, and they were working to re-establish service.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

This is a developing story.