Democrats protest President Trump, what they say are ‘broken promises on health care’

MILWAUKEE — Democratic leaders in Milwaukee held a news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14 to about what they say are President Trump’s “broken promises on health care.”

“President Trump has made an attack on Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act one of the hallmarks of his presidency,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “What he hasn’t talked about and what he hasn’t done at all is offer anything to replace it.”

The mayor said millions of Americans who suffer from pre-existing conditions could be in peril if the president follows through on his plan to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.

“Donald Trump is the number one threat to pre-existing condition protections in the United States of America,” said Ben Wikler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “We are going to stop Donald Trump from being reelected here in Wisconsin in 2020 because we are going to fight for health care instead of against it.”

President Trump is visiting Milwaukee on Tuesday evening — and will be holding a campaign rally at Panther Arena in downtown. FOX6 News will have team coverage of the president’s visit — and plan to stream the president’s arrival and complete rally.