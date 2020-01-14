× Gov. Evers announces more than $132 million in transportation aid payments to local governments

MADISON — Local governments are seeing the first of the additional local road funding provided by the 2019-2021 budget.

Governor Tony Evers today announced Tuesday, Jan. 14 that local governments received quarterly payments totaling $132,198,446 for General Transportation Aids, Connecting Highway Aids and Expressway Policing Aids from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

“We’re taking the first steps in providing municipalities with the additional resources they need to prioritize and complete badly needed improvements to local roadways,” Governor Evers said.

For the calendar year 2020, local governments will receive an estimated $521 million to offset transportation-related projects. This is a ten percent increase over the last budget.

January general transportation payments to Wisconsin’s 1,922 local units of government include:

$126,426,597 in General Transportation Aids (GTA);

$3,015,875 to 117 municipalities entitled to receive Connecting Highway Aids; and

$255,975 to Milwaukee County for Expressway Policing Aids.

According to a news release, January payments also include $2.5 million in Supplemental Transportation Aid to 137 eligible towns, a technical fix to address a town funding formula issue.

Quarterly payments for cities, towns, and villages are sent the first Monday in January, April, July and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.

A list of local payments is available on the GTA webpage.