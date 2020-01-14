Harry’s Prohibition Bistro introduces Roman Pizza to Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN -- Harry's Prohibition Bistro introduces Roman Pizza to Wisconsin! Father and son Harry and Adrian Latifi join FOX6 WakeUp with a taste.

Harry's Prohibition Bistro is the first and only restaurant in the state to boast a Roman Pizza Certificate of Achievement.
- Avni Latifi (#90) and Adrian Latifi (#91) are of the first 100 chefs in the United States to earn this accreditation.

-In September, the chef duo participated in the week-long full immersion course at the Roman Pizza Academy in Miami, Fla. Presented by Massimiliano Saieva, Lead Instructor of Roman Pizza Academy, LLC.

Roman Taglio Pizza is distinguished by:

  • It's light, airy and cavernous crust with a slightly crunchy yet chewy texture.
  • The special dough rests and ferments for up to 96 hours prior to baking.
  • The dough is cooked three times.
  • Served as rectangular sliced cut by a specific style of kitchen scissors.
