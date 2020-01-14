SHEBOYGAN -- Harry's Prohibition Bistro introduces Roman Pizza to Wisconsin! Father and son Harry and Adrian Latifi join FOX6 WakeUp with a taste.
Harry's Prohibition Bistro is the first and only restaurant in the state to boast a Roman Pizza Certificate of Achievement.
- Avni Latifi (#90) and Adrian Latifi (#91) are of the first 100 chefs in the United States to earn this accreditation.
-In September, the chef duo participated in the week-long full immersion course at the Roman Pizza Academy in Miami, Fla. Presented by Massimiliano Saieva, Lead Instructor of Roman Pizza Academy, LLC.
Roman Taglio Pizza is distinguished by:
- It's light, airy and cavernous crust with a slightly crunchy yet chewy texture.
- The special dough rests and ferments for up to 96 hours prior to baking.
- The dough is cooked three times.
- Served as rectangular sliced cut by a specific style of kitchen scissors.