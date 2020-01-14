Move over kale — there’s a new green in town: Some food trends for 2020

Posted 9:47 am, January 14, 2020, by
MEQUON -- Move over kale -- there's a new green in town! Brian Kramp spent the morning at Outpost Natural Foods in Mequon with some food trends for 2020.

About Outpost Natural Foods (website)

Welcome to Outpost Natural Foods, where we love good food and sharing our passion for delicious, natural flavors. We are a community of evangelists and experts – gathering together cooks, bakers, butchers, artisans and farmers – and we’re your neighbors. We’re a cooperative that’s 23,000 owners strong, celebrating fresh, made-from-scratch foods, sustainable living and the transformative power of a genuine, local economy.

Our conveniently located stores offer an authentic, shopping experience bursting with fresh foods and hard to find items. And the best part...shopping in our stores is FUN! Click here for store locations and hours.

