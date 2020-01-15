× Café Benelux Ice Bars open Friday in the Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Café Benelux is bringing back its popular outdoor bars made of ice — scheduled to open Friday, Jan. 17, during “Gallery Night” in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.

A large bar and throne made of ice will be installed by Art Below Zero in front of Café Benelux on North Broadway.

Specialty cocktails (both hot and cold) will be available with New Amsterdam Vodka, as well as beer and non-alcoholic options.

A portion of beverage sales will benefit the Friends of MADACC.

The installation was scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more.