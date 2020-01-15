Foods and supplements to support immunity and prevent the cold and flu

MILWAUKEE -- We're only about halfway through this year's flu season and the virus is hitting hard. Clinical nutritionist, Paige Welsch, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways to stay healthy.
Foods & Supplements To Support Immunity and to Prevent the Cold/Flu:
Vitamin D3
- Look for vitamin D3 with vitamin K2 for best absorption and utilization
- If available on the supplement label, look for the MK-7 form of vitamin K2 (there is MK-7 and MK-4)
- Your blood levels of vitamin D should be between 40 and 60 ng/mL for optimal health and immunity
- The medical range of vitamin D is between 20-100 ng/mL, so if you're below 40 ng/mL, you're more likely to get sick
- Food sources of vitamin D3 include salmon and other oily fish, egg yolks, mushrooms
- Tip: if you place mushrooms next to a window on a sunny day, they absorb vitamin D from the sunlight, increasing levels in the mushrooms
Zinc
- Aim for 50-100 mg/day
- Food sources of zinc include lamb, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, grass-fed beef, chickpeas, lentils, cashews, almonds, avocado
Vitamin C
- 1.000 mg 3-4x/day
- Food sources of vitamin C include red and green peppers, kiwi, oranges, strawberries, broccoli, kale, parsley, Brussels sprouts, papaya
- Probiotics
- Food sources of probiotics include fermented sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, Kim chi, kombucha, miso
What To Do During a Cold/Flu:
- No sugar, dairy, processed foods, or fast food
- Bone Broth
- Water (add lemon, local & raw honey, and cinnamon and/or ginger to break apart mucus)
- Garlic
- Elderberry (10 mL/day)
- Wellness Formulas by Source Naturals
- Oregano oil (500 mg 2x/day)
