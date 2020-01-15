LIVE: President Trump participates in signing ceremony of ‘Phase One’ China trade deal
Winter weather advisory in effect from 6 a.m. to noon for parts of SE Wisconsin

Foods and supplements to support immunity and prevent the cold and flu

Posted 9:11 am, January 15, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- We're only about halfway through this year's flu season and the virus is hitting hard. Clinical nutritionist, Paige Welsch, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways to stay healthy.

Foods & Supplements To Support Immunity and to Prevent the Cold/Flu:
Vitamin D3

  • Look for vitamin D3 with vitamin K2 for best absorption and utilization
  • If available on the supplement label, look for the MK-7 form of vitamin K2 (there is MK-7 and MK-4)
  • Your blood levels of vitamin D should be between 40 and 60 ng/mL for optimal health and immunity
  • The medical range of vitamin D is between 20-100 ng/mL, so if you're below 40 ng/mL, you're more likely to get sick
  • Food sources of vitamin D3 include salmon and other oily fish, egg yolks, mushrooms
  • Tip: if you place mushrooms next to a window on a sunny day, they absorb vitamin D from the sunlight, increasing levels in the mushrooms

Zinc

  • Aim for 50-100 mg/day
  • Food sources of zinc include lamb, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, grass-fed beef, chickpeas, lentils, cashews, almonds, avocado

Vitamin C

  • 1.000 mg 3-4x/day
  • Food sources of vitamin C include red and green peppers, kiwi, oranges, strawberries, broccoli, kale, parsley, Brussels sprouts, papaya
  • Probiotics
  • Food sources of probiotics include fermented sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, Kim chi, kombucha, miso

What To Do During a Cold/Flu:

  • No sugar, dairy, processed foods, or fast food
  • Bone Broth
  • Water (add lemon, local & raw honey, and cinnamon and/or ginger to break apart mucus)
  • Garlic
  • Elderberry (10 mL/day)
  • Wellness Formulas by Source Naturals
  • Oregano oil (500 mg 2x/day)

*These products can be found at Total Health in Menomonee Falls & New Berlin

*For more tips, recipes and healthy ideas, follow Paige on Practical Paige on Facebook and/or Instagram

*To work with Paige, visit www.totalhealthinc.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.