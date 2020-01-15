Foods and supplements to support immunity and prevent the cold and flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're only about halfway through this year's flu season and the virus is hitting hard. Clinical nutritionist, Paige Welsch, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways to stay healthy.

Foods & Supplements To Support Immunity and to Prevent the Cold/Flu:

Vitamin D3

Look for vitamin D3 with vitamin K2 for best absorption and utilization

If available on the supplement label, look for the MK-7 form of vitamin K2 (there is MK-7 and MK-4)

Your blood levels of vitamin D should be between 40 and 60 ng/mL for optimal health and immunity

The medical range of vitamin D is between 20-100 ng/mL, so if you're below 40 ng/mL, you're more likely to get sick

Food sources of vitamin D3 include salmon and other oily fish, egg yolks, mushrooms

Tip: if you place mushrooms next to a window on a sunny day, they absorb vitamin D from the sunlight, increasing levels in the mushrooms

Zinc

Aim for 50-100 mg/day

Food sources of zinc include lamb, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, grass-fed beef, chickpeas, lentils, cashews, almonds, avocado

Vitamin C

1.000 mg 3-4x/day

Food sources of vitamin C include red and green peppers, kiwi, oranges, strawberries, broccoli, kale, parsley, Brussels sprouts, papaya

Probiotics

Food sources of probiotics include fermented sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, Kim chi, kombucha, miso

What To Do During a Cold/Flu:

No sugar, dairy, processed foods, or fast food

Bone Broth

Water (add lemon, local & raw honey, and cinnamon and/or ginger to break apart mucus)

Garlic

Elderberry (10 mL/day)

Wellness Formulas by Source Naturals

Oregano oil (500 mg 2x/day)

*These products can be found at Total Health in Menomonee Falls & New Berlin

*For more tips, recipes and healthy ideas, follow Paige on Practical Paige on Facebook and/or Instagram

*To work with Paige, visit www.totalhealthinc.com