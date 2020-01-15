MU Law poll: 61% of Wisconsin voters think US, Iran will avoid major military conflict

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette University Law School poll finds 61 percent of Wisconsin voters think the U.S. and Iran will avoid a major military conflict. Thirty percent believe a major conflict is likely.

43% of WI voters agree with statement, "It's about time that the US struck back against Iran," while 51% disagree.

The poll says 44 percent of Wisconsin voters approve of President Trump’s handling of foreign policy while 53 percent disapprove. In December, it was 43 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove. Since October 2019, support for President Trump’s foreign policy has gone from 37 percent to 44 percent, disapproval has gone from 59 percent to 53 percent.

Democratic presidential race

The poll finds the top four Democratic candidates for president among Wisconsin voters remain Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren. Biden is the first choice of 23 percent of those who say they will vote in the Democratic primary. Sanders is the first choice of 19 percent, Buttigieg 15 percent, and Warren 14 percent.

Warren is the second choice of 21%, Biden and Sanders each 18%, Bloomberg 7%, Buttigieg and Klobuchar 6%.

60 percent of Democratic primary voters say they might change their minds about their primary choice — while 38 percent say their minds are made up.

The poll shows head-to-head matchups between President Trump and the four major Democratic candidates indicate very close races at this point — and not much change in recent months.

Biden leads Trump 49% to 45%; Sanders 47% vs. Trump 46%; Trump 48% vs. Warren 45%; Trump 46% vs. Buttigieg 44%.

The new poll results are based on 800 interviews with Wisconsin registered voters from Jan. 8-12. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 4.1 percentage points.

