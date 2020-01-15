× Orkin releases list of top 10 cities with bedbugs, and Washington, D.C. is No. 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The nation’s capital received the dubious distinction from pest control Orkin — named the capital of bedbugs.

Washington surpassed Baltimore in Orkin’s top 10 list of cities hit worst by bedbug infestations.

Orkin’s list was compiled from data on residential and commercial treatments in metro areas.

Baltimore ran a strong second to D.C.

Here’s the list of the top 10 cities for bedbugs:

Washington, D.C.

Baltimore

Chicago

Los Angeles

Columbus, Ohio

New York

Detroit

Cincinnati

Indianapolis

Atlanta

Milwaukee came in at No. 33 on the list of top 50 cities for bedbugs, which you can check out by CLICKING HERE.