26 in custody after authorities bust drug trafficking operation in Milwaukee

January 16, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- A news conference will be held Thursday morning, Jan. 16 regarding a large-scale drug bust in Milwaukee. Speakers will include U.S. Attorney Matt Krueger, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul , and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul Maxwell.

In all, 26 people were arrested from various locations across the city. A 271-page federal indictment says the group was shipping cocaine from Puerto Rico. The investigation into the group started in Sept. 2018 after the Postal Service intercepted one of the packages.

Since then, police have gathered more evidence through confidential informants and search warrants.

