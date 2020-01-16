Check out ‘Attack of the Giant Monsters 2’ at the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE -- This year's latest attraction at the Domes kicks off this weekend with monsters, trains, and of course some amazing plants. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Mitchell Park Domes getting a sneak peek look at "Attack of the Giant Monsters 2."

About Mitchell Park Domes (website)

Experience a desert oasis, a tropical jungle and floral gardens…all at one destination! The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as The Domes, is one of the most unique destinations in Milwaukee.

Discover cacti, succulents, shrubs and desert palms in the Desert Dome. Enjoy five seasonal shows each year in the Floral Dome and walk among 1,200 species of rainforest plants in the Tropical Dome.

The Domes are open every day of the year and host special events and educational programs throughout the year. All exhibitions are included in admission and free for members.