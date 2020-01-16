× Viking Cruises to begin Great Lakes cruises in 2022, voyages to start or end in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Viking Cruises announced late Wednesday, Jan. 15 its entry into the Great Lakes cruise market beginning in 2022.

A news release says the Viking Expeditions itineraries on the Great Lakes are planned from April through September with approximately 20 voyages that start or conclude at Port Milwaukee. More than 8,000 passengers from around the world are expected to board or disembark annually.

Viking is building the Great Lakes’ largest cruise ship for its Expeditions itineraries. The ship will be over 670 feet in length, carrying 378 passengers and 250 crew members.

Viking has been in consultation with a local company, Milwaukee Food and City Tours, about shore excursions for its Milwaukee visitors. Passengers will have a range of opportunities to learn about the city’s history, culture, economy, and environment.

There is increasing interest in cruising on the Great Lakes, and Milwaukee has seen significant growth in the number of passengers coming to the city aboard ships that regularly stop at the port, officials say. In 2019, there were ten cruise ship stops at Port Milwaukee with 3,214 passenger visits. During this coming cruise season, officials say the port anticipates fourteen vessel visits with more than 4,000 passengers.