3rd of 8 men charged in mob shoplifing at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets sentenced to prison

KENOSHA COUNTY — The third of eight men charged in connection in a case of mob shoplifting at the North Face store at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets in July was sentenced to prison on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Jerrod Brim in November pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, filed on July 15, 2019. He was sentenced Thursday to serve two years in prison and two years’ extended supervision.

Terrance Henderson, 28, of Chicago pleaded guilty in November to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, filed July 15, 2019. He was sentenced on Jan. 13 to serve 18 months in prison and three years’ extended supervision.

Clifford Fields Jr., 28, of Chicago in October pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, filed on July 15. He was sentenced in December to serve two years in prison and four years’ extended supervision.

Online court records showed as of Saturday, Jan. 18, arrest warrants remained for two of the men — Earnest Hopkins, 31, of Chicago, charged with retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, repeater, and Bryant Stratton, 23, of Chicago, charged with one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, repeater, and one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, repeater.

Sentencing was scheduled for March 2 for Kristian Green, 27, of Kenosha — charged with one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, as party to crime, repeater, and one count of retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, repeater. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 16.

Bernard Stratton, 28, of Kenosha, facing one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, repeater was in court for a pre-trial conference on Jan. 17.

Cashmere Antwine, 25, of Chicago, facing one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, repeater, filed on Aug. 16, faces a Feb. 14 final pre-trial hearing.

PHOTO GALLERY

The crime happened on July 1 — and it was caught on camera.

“The average, law-abiding individual has an idea of what shoplifting looks like. This isn’t what they’re thinking,” said Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana.

According to the criminal complaints, the mob shoplifting incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on July 1 — and involved up to 10 men. The complaint said “they were in and out of the store within 30 seconds to a minute.” The complaints stated all of the suspects “entered (the store) at the same time, went into a corner of the store, and grabbed several jackets off the rack” before running out of the store. The men allegedly jumped into three different vehicles and fled.

“How fast they hit it, how planned out it was, how they grabbed those items and gone in 30 seconds,” said Chief Smetana.

The manager of the North Face store indicated the suspects stole $33,723 worth of merchandise.

Police released the surveillance video in an effort to identify the men involved.

On July 7, Pleasant Prairie police received a call from Chicago police about this case. Chicago officers with the Gang Investigations Unit were called by a confidential informant — and asked if they had seen the video from the North Face incident. When the officers viewed the video, they recognized with “100% certainty” six of the people involved in the shoplifting incident as being from the Mickey Cobras gang.

“When they saw those faces, there was immediately some identification going on down there,” said Chief Smetana.

Days after the theft at North Face, another store, True Religion was hit. Police said it appeared different individuals were responsible for the True Religion theft, but the investigations continued.