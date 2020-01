Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Are you ready for the big game? The Packers visit the 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19 for a chance to play in Super Bowl LIV -- a game you can watch only on FOX6. From team apparel to food prep and more, FOX6's Christina Van Zelst was at the Kohl's department store at Bayshore with what to gather for gameday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video