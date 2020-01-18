National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Jan. 17-18
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 18.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Grafton, 7.5
- Mukwonago, 6.8
- Howards Grove, 6.5
- Waukesha 6.4
- Cedar Grove, 6.3
- Germantown 5.5
- St. Francis, 5.2
- Pleasant Prairie, 5
- Racine, 5
- Verona, 5
- Merton, 4.5
- Janesville, 4
- Sullivan, 3.9
- Elkhorn, 3.5
- Kenosha, 3.3
- Mequon, 3
- Fond du Lac, 3
- Palmyra, 2.8
- Big Bend, 2.6
- Greenfield, 2.5
- Johnson Creek, 2.3
- Madison, 1.4
- Oconomowoc, 1
- Milwaukee, 1