National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Jan. 17-18

Posted 8:30 am, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 09:26AM, January 18, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 18.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Grafton, 7.5
  • Mukwonago, 6.8
  • Howards Grove, 6.5
  • Waukesha 6.4
  • Cedar Grove, 6.3
  • Germantown 5.5
  • St. Francis, 5.2
  • Pleasant Prairie, 5
  • Racine, 5
  • Verona, 5
  • Merton, 4.5
  • Janesville, 4
  • Sullivan, 3.9
  • Elkhorn, 3.5
  • Kenosha, 3.3
  • Mequon, 3
  • Fond du Lac, 3
  • Palmyra, 2.8
  • Big Bend, 2.6
  • Greenfield, 2.5
  • Johnson Creek, 2.3
  • Madison, 1.4
  • Oconomowoc, 1
  • Milwaukee, 1
