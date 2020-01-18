× Police: 3 arrested, charged in West Allis prostitution bust

WEST ALLIS — Authorities have closed a West Allis massage parlor for running a prostitution operation.

“Asian Massage” — located near 92nd and Greenfield — was shut down by the West Allis Police Department and West Allis City Attorney’s Office. Investigation began in August 2019 when West Allis detectives were informed that employees at the business were engaging in prostitution. After confirming that information, detectives conducted a search warrant on Oct. 31, 2019.

Three women were arrested and criminally charged as a result of the investigation. West Police identified the three as:

Li Wang, 59 Charged with keeping a place of prostitution and prostitution — sexual contact

Xiaoye Wan, 44 Charged with prostitution — sexual contact

Qiuying Zhao, 42 Charged with prostitution — sexual contact



All three women are scheduled to make their initial appearance in court on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The property owner worked cooperatively with authorities to remove the tenants who were engaging in the illegal acts.

The investigation is part of a larger, ongoing effort to combat prostitution in the city, authorities say. Police say investigations combatting prostitution will continue — citing its effect on neighborhood activity and the conditions of the women involved. Often, such women are forced to engage in sexual acts against their will.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.