Probation for man convicted after marijuana found growing on private property in Caledonia

RACINE COUNTY — A Sturtevant man convicted after marijuana was found growing on private property in Caledonia in October was sentenced to probation on Friday, Jan. 17.

Gregg Gulbrandson, 50, on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver THC, greater than 200 to 1,000 grams, second and subsequent offense — a felony charge. Two other felonies and a misdemeanor were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

Gulbrandson was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and two years’ extended supervision — but that sentence was stayed, and Gulbrandson was placed on probation for three years, along with six months’ conditional jail time with Huber release — the jail time stayed.

The Sturtevant man was arrested on Oct. 8 as agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and K-9 officers executed a search warrant at Gulbrandson’s home on Illinois Street near Wright Avenue in Racine after information was developed in September that Gulbrandson was involved in an outdoor grow operation on Highway 31 near 5 Mile Road in Caledonia.

Surveillance images showed Gulbrandson trespassing as he was tending to his grow operation that was on private property not belonging to Gulbrandson, sheriff’s officials said.

When the search warrant was executed at his home, sheriff’s officials said agents located an indoor grow operation as well, consisting of 23 marijuana plants in pots. In addition, agents also recovered 270.6 grams of finished marijuana product, 551 grams of marijuana butter, marijuana grow equipment, drug paraphernalia, and a Quest card.

