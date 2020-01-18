× Sheriff: Good Samaritan struck on freeway while helping occupants of disabled vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A good Samaritan was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while assisting the occupants of a disabled vehicle on Saturday morning, Jan. 18.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 a.m., deputies and the West Allis Fire Department responded to multiple 911 callers reporting the crash on I-41/894 southbound at Greenfield Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota with three occupants was disabled in the right distress lane — and a pickup truck with two occupants stopped at the scene to assist.

While the driver of the pickup was standing outside of his vehicle, the driver of a Chevy Malibu coming from the east to the south ramp lost control and struck him.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu consented to a voluntary blood draw.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation was ongoing.