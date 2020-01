Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum calls Milwaukee home. As you might expect, there are thousands of bobbleheads -- including a special collection of more than 200 Green Bay Packers-related figurines. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst tours the collection, getting ready for Sunday night's NFC Championship game as the Packers face the 49ers -- a game you can see only on FOX6!