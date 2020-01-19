× Gov. Evers announces agenda to address youth vaping; ‘A serious public health epidemic’

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers has developed a comprehensive agenda designed to help combat vaping among kids and educate the public about the potential dangers associated with vaping products. The Governor’s Office announced the plan Sunday, Jan. 19.

Evers is directing state agencies to strengthen enforcement measures related to preventing the sale of vaping products to kids, bolster partnerships with public health officials and local school districts, educate the public on potential risks and hazards associated with the use of e-cigarettes and vapor products by kids, and prevent manipulative advertising to kids.

The governor is also calling on the legislature to pass a series of bills that would: ban vaping and vapor products on K-12 campuses; expand the definition of public health emergencies; fund a public health campaign to address youth vaping in Wisconsin; and expand enforcement capacity within the Departments of Revenue and Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to prevent the sale of vaping products to kids.

“As a parent, grandparent, and lifelong educator, I am deeply concerned about the health and well-being of our kids,” Gov. Evers said. “Vaping is a serious public health epidemic and it is time to take action.

State agencies will continue to work closely with local public health officials, law enforcement, and the medical community to implement solutions, Evers says.

“I hope to see these bills pass quickly and with bipartisan support,” said Evers

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, e-cigarette use by Wisconsin high school students jumped 154% between 2014 and 2018. Use by Wisconsin middle school students increased 272% between 2014 and 2018. Data indicates that teens who use e-cigarettes are three times as likely to become cigarette smokers.

Gov. Evers has directed the Departments of Health Services, Revenue, and Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to take-on a handful of specific tasks related to the agenda.