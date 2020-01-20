Kopp’s comes up with custom custard flavor just for Green Bay Packers fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- It might be one of the best solutions to getting over a Green Bay Packers loss -- frozen custard!

On Sunday, Jan. 19, Kopp's Frozen Custard featured a custom flavor called Cheesehead. It featured cheesecake custard, cheesecake pieces, a caramel swirl and graham cracker crumbles.

The Packers-themed flavor drew in thousands -- often leaving the line to stretch outside the door at the Kopp's location in Greenfield.

Based on the response, it's a pretty sure bet Cheesehead custard will be back next football season.