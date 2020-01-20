Kopp’s comes up with custom custard flavor just for Green Bay Packers fans

Posted 6:15 am, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 06:18AM, January 20, 2020
Data pix.

GREENFIELD -- It might be one of the best solutions to getting over a Green Bay Packers loss -- frozen custard!

On Sunday, Jan. 19, Kopp's Frozen Custard featured a custom flavor called Cheesehead. It featured cheesecake custard, cheesecake pieces, a caramel swirl and graham cracker crumbles.

Kopp's creates Cheesehead custard

The Packers-themed flavor drew in thousands -- often leaving the line to stretch outside the door at the Kopp's location in Greenfield.

Based on the response, it's a pretty sure bet Cheesehead custard will be back next football season.

Kopp's creates Cheesehead custard

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.