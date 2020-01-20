× Need a getaway this winter? Check out the 20 travel trends of 2020

MILWAUKEE — We’re in the dead of winter. Do you need a getaway? Tom Karnes, President of LaMacchia Travel, joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team with a look at the 20 travel trends of 2020.

2020 Travel Trend destinations

Tokyo Lisbon Rwanda Morocco Thailand Guyana Croatia Peru New Zealand Hawaii

Travel Trends