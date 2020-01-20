Need a getaway this winter? Check out the 20 travel trends of 2020
MILWAUKEE — We’re in the dead of winter. Do you need a getaway? Tom Karnes, President of LaMacchia Travel, joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team with a look at the 20 travel trends of 2020.
2020 Travel Trend destinations
- Tokyo
- Lisbon
- Rwanda
- Morocco
- Thailand
- Guyana
- Croatia
- Peru
- New Zealand
- Hawaii
Travel Trends
- Multi-generational
- Sustainable travel
- Wellness travel
- Small ship cruises
- Off the beaten path
- Eco friendly
- Milestone vacations
- Foodie travel
- Micro-vacations
- Flight shaming