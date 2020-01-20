Need a getaway this winter? Check out the 20 travel trends of 2020

Posted 8:26 am, January 20, 2020, by

 

MILWAUKEE — We’re in the dead of winter. Do you need a getaway? Tom Karnes, President of LaMacchia Travel, joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team with a look at the 20 travel trends of 2020.

2020 Travel Trend destinations

  1. Tokyo
  2. Lisbon
  3. Rwanda
  4. Morocco
  5. Thailand
  6. Guyana
  7. Croatia
  8. Peru
  9. New Zealand
  10. Hawaii

Travel Trends

  1. Multi-generational
  2. Sustainable travel
  3. Wellness travel
  4. Small ship cruises
  5. Off the beaten path
  6. Eco friendly
  7. Milestone vacations
  8. Foodie travel
  9. Micro-vacations
  10. Flight shaming

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.