× West Bend man riding snowmobile seriously hurt after leaving trail, crashing into rock wall

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 34-year-old West Bend man suffered serious injuries Sunday evening, Jan. 19 after crashing a snowmobile near State Highway 144 and Lynn Road in the Town of Sherman.

Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office say the wreck happened shortly after 9 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates the West Bend man was traveling at a high rate of speed on the snowmobile trail. The snowmobile left the trail and struck a rock wall. Officials say the operator was thrown about 100 feet.

The snowmobile operator was taken via Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries.

The Wisconsin DNR was contacted and will be handling the investigation into this incident.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Orange Cross Ambulance, Random Lake Ambulance, Random Lake Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, and Flight For Life.