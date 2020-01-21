× Bryan Kennedy, Jim Sullivan will not be on ballot for Milwaukee County Executive

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21 that the Milwaukee County Election Commission (MCEC) to approve ballot access for Bryan Kennedy and Jim Sullivan, candidates for the office of Milwaukee County Executive.

The WEC found the MCEC did not comply with the election laws when it accepted signatures on nomination papers for Kennedy — which were collected by circulators who had previously collected signatures for candidate Crowley in violation of state statute. The WEC found that 844 signatures submitted by Kennedy “shall be stricken as invalid, resulting in a total of 1,840 valid signatures, which is less than the 2,000 valid signatures required to obtain ballot status.” The WEC decision letter states that Bryan Kennedy’s name shall not appear on the ballot for the Office of County Executive at the 2020 Spring Primary or Spring Election.

As for Jim Sullivan, the WEC found the MCEC also did not comply with the election laws when it accepted signatures on nomination papers for Sullivan, which were collected by circulators who had previously collected signatures for candidate Crowley, in violation of state statute. The WEC found that 1,001 signatures submitted by Sullivan shall be stricken as invalid, resulting in a total of 1,449 valid signatures, which is less than the 2,000 valid signatures required to obtain ballot status. The Commission’s decision letter states that Jim Sullivan’s name shall not appear on the ballot for the Office of County Executive at the 2020 Spring Primary or Spring Election.