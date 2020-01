× David King will not appear on ballot for office of Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21 that David King’s name shall not appear on the ballot for the office of Milwaukee mayor in the 2020 spring primary or general election.

Officials say King filed 1,497 valid signatures with the City of Milwaukee Election Commission (CMEC). However, that was three signatures short of the required minimum to achieve ballot access.