HUD awards nearly $25M to help end homelessness in Wisconsin

RACINE — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced nearly $2.2 billion in grants to support thousands of local homeless assistance programs across the nation. That includes nearly $25 million across the State of Wisconsin to support homeless programs. HUD’s Continuum of Care grants will provide critically needed support to approximately 6,593 local programs on the front lines, serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

A news release says HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.