MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance that happened early Tuesday morning, Jan. 21 on the city’s north side.

It happened around 2 a.m. in front of Milwaukee Fire Department’s station 36 — located near 27th and Capitol.

Police say a reckless driver clipped an ambulance as it was backing into the station.

No patient was inside the ambulance — and the paramedics inside were not injured.

Two people were taken into custody.