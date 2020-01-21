× Suspicious package found outside Social Security Administration building in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — The City of Milwaukee bomb squad on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21 responded to the Social Security Administration building in Sheboygan due to reports of a suspicious package.

Police say the “package is suspicious in nature and placement.”

As a precautionary measure, a safety perimeter was established around the building — and the City of Milwaukee bomb squad was requested to assist with the identification and removal of the package.

At this time, roads surrounding the west side of the building have been closed. The closure includes Wilgus Avenue between 25th and 27th and N. 26th between Wilgus and Superior.