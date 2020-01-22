× French President Emmanuel Macron grows angry with Israeli security during church visit

JERUSALEM — French President Emmanuel Macron has lost his temper with Israeli security agents during a visit to a French church in Jerusalem and angrily ordered a policeman to leave the premises.

It was not immediately clear what infuriated Macron on Wednesday. But Israeli media said he grew angry when his security detail would not allow him to enter the Church of St. Anne without them.

“Everybody knows the rules,” Macron said to the security official in English. “I don’t like what you did in front of me.”

The scene was reminiscent of a 1996 incident in which then-French President Jacques Chirac shouted at overzealous Israeli security agents guarding him.