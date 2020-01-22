TOPSHOT - French President Emmanuel Macron asks the Israeli police to leave the 12th-century Church of Saint Anne in the old city of Jerusalem on January 22, 2020. - World leaders are to travel to Israel this week to mark 75 years since the Red Army liberated Auschwitz, the extermination camp where the Nazis killed over a million Jews. Thousands of police officers and other security forces will deploy from today, ahead of the arrival of dignitaries including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron grows angry with Israeli security during church visit
TOPSHOT - French President Emmanuel Macron asks the Israeli police to leave the 12th-century Church of Saint Anne in the old city of Jerusalem on January 22, 2020. - World leaders are to travel to Israel this week to mark 75 years since the Red Army liberated Auschwitz, the extermination camp where the Nazis killed over a million Jews. Thousands of police officers and other security forces will deploy from today, ahead of the arrival of dignitaries including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)
JERUSALEM — French President Emmanuel Macron has lost his temper with Israeli security agents during a visit to a French church in Jerusalem and angrily ordered a policeman to leave the premises.
It was not immediately clear what infuriated Macron on Wednesday. But Israeli media said he grew angry when his security detail would not allow him to enter the Church of St. Anne without them.
“Everybody knows the rules,” Macron said to the security official in English. “I don’t like what you did in front of me.”
The scene was reminiscent of a 1996 incident in which then-French President Jacques Chirac shouted at overzealous Israeli security agents guarding him.