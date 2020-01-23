× Boil water advisory issued for Paddock Lake after water line ruptured during extreme cold

PADDOCK LAKE — The Village of Paddock Lake has issued a boil water advisory after a water line ruptured during a recent stretch of extreme cold.

Officials say the advisory will remain in place until two clear water samples confirm the water meets Wisconsin Drinking Water Guidelines.

Both Paddock Lake and Kenosha County Department of Health will be monitoring the water sample results until the advisory is lifted.

If you have questions about the boil water advisory, you are urged to contact Tim Popanda, Village Administrator at 262-843-3617. You may also call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency number at 262-843-2371.