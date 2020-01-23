Gov. Evers takes action to support Wisconsin farmers: ‘Each day we delay, the challenges will get harder’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In the wake of Governor Tony Evers' State of the State address, he signed several executive orders to help support Wisconsin's farming sector.

"Between 2011 and 2018, Wisconsin lost about a third of our dairy farms. We lead the nation in farm bankruptcies," said Gov. Evers Wednesday evening, Jan. 22.

To know that means you are also aware that many in the industry are struggling.

"If he's finally paying attention to rural Wisconsin, that's something that most of us think has been a long time coming," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

During the governor's State of the State address, he called for a special session to discuss a series of executive orders -- ranging from dairy farming grant appropriations to resource education. That is something that Speaker Vos says is being reviewed. Lawmakers are gathering input from farmers.

"The second prong of our plan is ensuring that investing in farmers, agriculture, and rural communities is part of our broader economic development strategy," the governor said.

This is done, the governor said, by establishing the Office of Rural Prosperity -- a one-stop-shop for farmers wanted to learn about resources to help their business.

"Finally, the third prong of our plan is to develop long-term strategies on this issue -- not based on what folks in Madison think is best, but based on the feedback and input from folks across our state," Evers said.

The governor said he will create a commission to help promote local agriculture. It is meant to connect farms to places and people who want and will use their products.

"Each day we delay, the challenges will get harder and harder," Evers said.

Farmers FOX6 News spoke with are cautiously optimistic -- and hope the governor's push will help their cause.