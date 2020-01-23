Slow moving system to deliver an additional 3-5 inches of snow into the weekend

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Snow on and off will continue Thursday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 25. Snow totals will be all over the place due to compaction, rain, and periods of melting.

Generally, across southeast Wisconsin we can expect anywhere between 3″-5″ with a few spots closer to 6″ when it’s all said and done.

This system is just getting started as two lows to our west combine over the next 24 hours and swings to the east. This will keep us in a tricky location in terms of snow due to surface temps. Many spots will hover at or slightly above freezing which could cause rain chances mixed in.

The best chance for rain will be Friday, Jan. 24 night through Saturday, Jan. 25 morning as the rain switches back and forth to snow. This is the main cause of variation in totals. But areas farther west near Madison and Fond du Lac will likely stay snow the longest.

Travel safe and slow down!

