‘Always a risk:’ Travelers concerned about coronavirus, but take necessary steps to be safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Chicago woman is the second person in the United States to be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus. This comes as five U.S. airport are screening travelers from China.

This is an outbreak that has officials and travelers on high alert.

"It's always a risk to catch whatever is currently out there," said Heather Cote, a traveler headed for Maine.

The death toll from this new strain of coronavirus is climbing. But at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, some passengers say they are not worried.

"No, no concerns," said Mutulu Sheazz, who is flying to Atlanta.

Concerns are growing for others, as the disease inches closer to home.

"It makes me a little bit worried right now, because my layover is in Chicago," said Anna Patterson, who is traveling to Minneapolis.

In Chicago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the second case of this coronavirus in the U.S. The first was out of Washington State.

In the meantime, dozens of people are being monitored for the virus in at least 22 states. That includes six students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

"Everybody knows that airports aren't the cleanest to begin with, so that's concerning," said Mac Weast, a Mukwonago resident.

With so many unanswered questions about the respiratory illness, frequent travelers are getting ahead of it -- in an effort to stay healthy.

"I work in hospitals when I traveling. So that increases my risk even more," Cote said. "All we can do is wear a mask if you have a mask, wash your hands, be very aware of what you're touching."

Representatives with Mitchell International Airport, the Milwaukee Health Department, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University are all monitoring guidelines when it comes to the coronavirus. Again, there are currently no cases of it in Wisconsin.