HAWS in Waukesha welcomes 45 dogs, 23 cats, and 8 small animals from Fort Worth

WAUKESHA — More than 40 dogs from Texas arrived at Crites Field in Waukesha on Saturday, Jan. 25, and were taken to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) for treatment and care as they await their “furever” homes.

The rescue flight brought the pets from Fort Worth through HAWS’ partnership with Wings of Rescue and GreaterGood.org — as part of the ongoing Wings of Rescue and HAWS partnership to save at-risk shelter pets.

HAWS received 45 dogs, 23 cats, and eight small animals (rabbits and guinea pigs).

The pets will eventually be up for adoption at HAWS, following any needed medical care and behavior assessments.