TMZ: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash, 5 confirmed dead

Posted 1:37 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 02:16PM, January 26, 2020

CALABASAS, Calif. — According to a report by TMZ Sports, former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in southern California Sunday morning, Jan. 26. He was 41 years old.

The report stated Bryant and at least three others were on board his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out — there were no survivors.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

According to TMZ Sports, Bryant famously used a helicopter to travel for years — dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, California to the STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.
He is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Bryant played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, made 18 All-Star teams and won five NBA championships. The Lakers famously retired both of Kobe’s jerseys — numbers 8 and 24 — the only player in team history to receive that honor.

