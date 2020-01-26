TMZ: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash, 5 confirmed dead

CALABASAS, Calif. — According to a report by TMZ Sports, former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in southern California Sunday morning, Jan. 26. He was 41 years old.
The report stated Bryant and at least three others were on board his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out — there were no survivors.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Bryant played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, made 18 All-Star teams and won five NBA championships. The Lakers famously retired both of Kobe’s jerseys — numbers 8 and 24 — the only player in team history to receive that honor.
34.136721 -118.661481