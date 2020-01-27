$10,000 reward now offered for information in stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department announced on Monday, Jan. 27 a $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone in the fatal stabbing of Ryan Sorensen of Onalaska.

Sorensen was killed on Sept. 15 near 71st and Rogers — while walking in the area with friends. Officials say he was approached by two individuals on bicycles and one of those individuals stabbed Ryan during an altercation.

The offenders are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Female, white, approximately 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’05” and 130 lbs with short blonde hair with pink and blue highlights, wearing a black sweatshirt and pink yoga pants with a white stripe.

Suspect 2: Male, white, approximately 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’08”, wearing a black sweatshirt, tan shorts, with a small pink backpack.

Officials say the subjects above were riding mountain bikes before the altercation and fled on the bikes following the incident.

Back in November, West Allis police released a sketch of the female suspect in this case.

“If you know who this man and woman are who committed this senseless homicide, you should have no sense of loyalty or obligation to them,” West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell said. “Your sense of duty should require you to contact our department and help us bring these suspects into custody — and ultimately to get justice for the Sorensen family.”

While investigators have received numerous tips, they have not yet identified the suspects.

The family or Ryan Sorensen has raised money to assist with a reward in this case, and those who provide tips directed to West Allis Crime Stoppers 414-476-CASH, are eligible for a reward. Tipsters may be eligible for an award up to $10,000 between funds provided by the family of Ryan Sorensen and Crime Stoppers.