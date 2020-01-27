× Medical examiner identifies 53-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near 35th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Monday, Jan. 27 identified a 53-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday as he rode a bicycle near 35th Street and Wright Street.

The deceased was identified as Anthony Barnes. The medical examiner said he was riding a bicycle westbound without lights, and without wearing a helmet when he was struck by a vehicle headed southbound — traveling through the intersection at a high rate of speed. The posted speed limit in the area is 30 miles per hour, and the medical examiner said speed was a factor in this hit-and-run.

The medical examiner said a pole camera captured the crash and showed two vehicles headed southbound on 35th Street at a high rate of speed, one behind the other, with the second vehicle moving around the first vehicle. The first vehicle then struck Barnes, who was carried on the hood for about 180 feet, the medical examiner’s report said. He was found down in the street about 30 feet from his bicycle.

Late Sunday, police announced the striking vehicle and driver had been located after asking for the public’s help finding a maroon or red Pontiac G6 model year 2005-2010 with damage.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with further information on this incident was asked to please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.