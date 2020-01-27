× Watertown Catholic schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to flu outbreak

WATERTOWN — Two Watertown Catholic schools will be shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 29 due to the high number of confirmed cases of influenza A and B. They include:

Watertown Catholic School – St. Henry Campus (300 E. Cady Street)

Watertown Catholic School – St. Bernard Campus (111 S. Montgomery Street)

A news release indicates as of Monday, 22 percent of the student body is not in attendance as a result of the illness.

Officials say the closure for Tuesday and Wednesday would also include daycare, 3K, 4K, basketball practices, religious education classes, and all outside organizations. During the closure, officials say they will be taking all the precautionary measures to disinfect both campuses.

The schools plan to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 30.

If you have any questions, you may call the school or contact the City Health Department at 920-262-8090.