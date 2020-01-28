LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Milwaukee man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Bayshore Town Center

Posted 12:40 pm, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 12:41PM, January 28, 2020

GLENDALE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the U.S. Bank parking lot near Bayshore Town Center Sunday, Jan. 26.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Port Washington Road near Silver Spring Drive.

The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene.

Police: 30-year-old man fatally shot in US Bank parking lot near Bayshore Town Center

30-year-old man fatally shot in US Bank parking lot near Bayshore Town Center

Police: 30-year-old man fatally shot in US Bank parking lot near Bayshore Town Center

30-year-old man fatally shot in US Bank parking lot near Bayshore Town Center

The suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorneys office for charges.

A Bayshore Town Center spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6:

“The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are deeply saddened by the incident that took place on the property early this morning. Our prayers are with everyone involved. We are working closely with the Glendale Police Department to aid them in their investigation.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.