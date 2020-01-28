Milwaukee man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Bayshore Town Center

GLENDALE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the U.S. Bank parking lot near Bayshore Town Center Sunday, Jan. 26.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Port Washington Road near Silver Spring Drive.

The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene.

The suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorneys office for charges.

A Bayshore Town Center spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6:

“The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are deeply saddened by the incident that took place on the property early this morning. Our prayers are with everyone involved. We are working closely with the Glendale Police Department to aid them in their investigation.”