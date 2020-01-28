× Gov. Evers requests FEMA damage assessments in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers requested on Tuesday, Jan. 28 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, following severe winter storms and lakeshore flooding that occurred Jan. 10-12. The process is the first step in determining whether the state will request a federal disaster declaration.

“A severe winter storm earlier this month, combined with high water levels on Lake Michigan, resulted in significant shoreline damage to public infrastructure in southeastern Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “Doing these assessments will help determine whether affected communities may qualify for federal aid that can help them rebuild.”

It is anticipated that FEMA will assess reported damage to public infrastructure next week in the requested counties. Staff will not be assessing damage to individual homes or businesses since much of the reported damage by individuals is either covered by insurance or would not qualify for federal disaster assistance.

As of Monday afternoon, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties had reported a combined estimate of $30 million in damage to public infrastructure as a result of the storms and flooding. Those numbers are preliminary and are expected to change.

“We look forward to working closely with FEMA staff and our local partners throughout this process,” said Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “The state stands ready to continue providing support to those impacted by these damaging storms.”