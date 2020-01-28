× Justin Bieber to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 24

MILWAUKEE — Justin Bieber will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 24 during Summerfest.

The Changes Tour kicks off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on Thursday, May 14. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at justinbiebermusic.com.

Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets for the Changes Tour in advance of the Feb.14 public on-sale.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10:00 p.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available starting Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

And on Monday, Feb. 3, 10:00 a.m. local time, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering CHANGES album pre-sales, the Changes Tour pre-sales, and exclusive merchandise.