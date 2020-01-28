× Milwaukee Brewers launch new Lawn Pass at Spring Training, $29 for all 17 home games

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 28 the sale of the newest seating experience – the Lawn Pass – for Brewers Spring Training at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Offered this season for the first time, the Lawn Pass provides incredible value at $29 for a Lawn seat to all 17 Home games of Spring Training. As this is a limited time offer, Lawn Passes must be purchased by Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Spring Training schedule consists of 34 games (19 at home/15 on the road), including four split-squad dates. Following the team’s final spring game in Arizona on Sunday, March 22 against the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers will close out the exhibition schedule at Miller Park with a pair of games against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

Spring Training Tickets are available in five seating areas: Diamond Box ($32), Field Box ($28), Infield Reserved ($20), Outfield Reserved ($18) and Lawn Seating ($8). Marquee pricing for games against the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks as well as the March 19 contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers are as follows: Diamond Box ($38), Field Box ($33), Infield Reserved ($25), Outfield Reserved ($23) and Lawn Seating ($12). Information on Spring Training season tickets may be obtained by calling the ticket office at 1-800-933-7890.