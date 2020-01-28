LIVE: NTSB offers an update into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
LIVE: President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Racine referendum: RUSD seeks $1B over 30 years for improvements ‘to each of our buildings’

Posted 5:35 pm, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 05:47PM, January 28, 2020
Data pix.

RACINE -- The Racine Unified School District's second referendum in six years will be on the April primary ballot as the school district seeks $1 billion over 30 years to help pay for construction and building improvements.

"Now's the time to execute that plan, and it's needed," said Eric Gallien, superintendent of the Racine Unified School District.

Over the last year, administrators hit the books, studying each of the nearly 30 district buildings -- and said they found plenty.

Eric Gallien"This plan will actually give us an opportunity to touch each one of our buildings, do some renovations, build some new buildings, and do some consolidation of schools," said Superintendent Gallien.

Gallien said the school district needs money to pay for heating and air conditioning updates, roof replacement, and security upgrades -- among the $598 million in future projects.

"We're asking the community to make a long-term investment over the next 30 years, and we're able to do it without raising the tax rate," said Gallien.

Horlick High School

First, voters would have to approve an exemption to the state's revenue limits on school districts, and then, relying on expired tax levies, growth in the property tax base, and more state aid, the Racine Unified School District would have the option to levy extra money each year over the next 30 years -- up to $18 million a year through 2025, $22.5 million a year through 2029, and then, $42.5 million a year through 2050.

Washington Park High School

Though they said they see the need for improvements, several parents told FOX6 News Tuesday, Jan. 28 they were worried the district won't be able to pull this off without raising taxes. The Racine Unified Board of Education set a February meeting to discuss an accountability polity to prevent that.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.