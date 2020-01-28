Watching your weight? Don’t miss out on tasty food with these snack swaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The big game is this weekend -- and if you're watching your weight you don't have to miss out on tasty food. Clinical nutritionist Paige Welsch joins FOX6 WakeUp with some snacks to swap.

Swaps:

Swap chips and crackers made with soybean oil, canola oil or corn oil for chips and nut/seed based crackers made with avocado oil, coconut oil, olive oil or sunflower/safflower oil

Swap Hidden Valley ranch seasoning packet for Simply Organic ranch, taco seasoning or french onion dip seasoning packet

Swap sour cream for plain greek yogurt

Swap cream cheese for almond milk cream cheese, coconut milk cream cheese or pureed cottage cheese

Swap mayonnaise made with soybean or canola oil with mayonnaise made with avocado or olive oil

Swap hummus made with soybean oil for hummus made with olive oil

Swap BBQ sauce for a homemade sauce or Primal Kitchen's BBQ sauce

Swap beer, dark-colored spirits and white wine for vodka with seltzer or kombucha or organic red wine

Ideas:

Nut/seed-based crackers with grass-fed beef or turkey sausage and organic white cheese

Platter with raw nuts, seeds, cut up veggies, dried fruit, organic cheese varieties, nut/seed-based crackers and olives

Grain-free, cassava or bean chips with guacamole and salsa

Nut/seed-based crackers and veggies with hummus, homemade dip with avocado oil mayo or greek yogurt

Meatballs or wings with Primal Kitchen Golden BBQ or BBQ Ranch dressing

Homemade nachos with bean chips or grain-free chips with beef or chicken, organic white shredded cheese, salsa, guacamole and toppings of choice

Recipes:

Buffalo Chicken Dip:

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked, shredded chicken

1 cup avocado oil Mayonaise (Primal Kitchen/Sir Kensington)

1/2 cup hot sauce (Tessemae's or Frank's Original)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

3/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Pour the mixture into an 8x8" dish and bake for 30-35 minutes uncovered, or until the edges are brown and bubbling.

Taco Dip:

Ingredients:

8 ounces almond milk cream cheese

16 ounces plain Greek yogurt

Simply Organic taco seasoning packet or homemade taco seasoning

lettuce, rinsed and chopped

1 cup of organic shredded cheese

3 chopped tomatoes

1 green bell pepper

1 can of sliced black olives

chopped green onions

Instructions:

Combine cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning in a bowl. Spread this mixture in a 9-inch round serving dish. Top the mixture with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, bell pepper, black olives and green onion.

Taco Sweet Potato Bites:

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato (yields about 16 bites)

1 TBSP avocado oil

3/4 cup shredded white cheese

1 medium avocado, cubed

- TBSP finely chopped red or white onion

2 tsp fresh lime juice

2 TBSP fresh cilantro leaves chopped

1/4 sea salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut sweet potato crosswise into 1/4-inch slices. In medium bowl, toss potatoes oil and sprinkle with taco seasoning mix; place in single layer on pan. Bake for 15 minutes, then turn the potatoes and bake for 15 more minutes. Remove from oven and top with cheese. Bake for an additional 2-3 minutes. Meanwhile, coarsely mash avocado with fork; stir to chunky texture. Add red onion, lime juice, cilantro and salt; stir to combine. Top sweet potato bites with about 1 TBSP of guacamole.

For more health tips and tricks, follow Paige on social media at Practical Paige on Facebook and/or Instagram.

To work with Paige, visit www.totalhealthinc.com.