Watching your weight? Don’t miss out on tasty food with these snack swaps

MILWAUKEE -- The big game is this weekend -- and if you're watching your weight you don't have to miss out on tasty food. Clinical nutritionist Paige Welsch joins FOX6 WakeUp with some snacks to swap.
Swaps:
- Swap chips and crackers made with soybean oil, canola oil or corn oil for chips and nut/seed based crackers made with avocado oil, coconut oil, olive oil or sunflower/safflower oil
- Swap Hidden Valley ranch seasoning packet for Simply Organic ranch, taco seasoning or french onion dip seasoning packet
- Swap sour cream for plain greek yogurt
- Swap cream cheese for almond milk cream cheese, coconut milk cream cheese or pureed cottage cheese
- Swap mayonnaise made with soybean or canola oil with mayonnaise made with avocado or olive oil
- Swap hummus made with soybean oil for hummus made with olive oil
- Swap BBQ sauce for a homemade sauce or Primal Kitchen's BBQ sauce
- Swap beer, dark-colored spirits and white wine for vodka with seltzer or kombucha or organic red wine
Ideas:
- Nut/seed-based crackers with grass-fed beef or turkey sausage and organic white cheese
- Platter with raw nuts, seeds, cut up veggies, dried fruit, organic cheese varieties, nut/seed-based crackers and olives
- Grain-free, cassava or bean chips with guacamole and salsa
- Nut/seed-based crackers and veggies with hummus, homemade dip with avocado oil mayo or greek yogurt
- Meatballs or wings with Primal Kitchen Golden BBQ or BBQ Ranch dressing
- Homemade nachos with bean chips or grain-free chips with beef or chicken, organic white shredded cheese, salsa, guacamole and toppings of choice
Recipes:
Buffalo Chicken Dip:
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cooked, shredded chicken
- 1 cup avocado oil Mayonaise (Primal Kitchen/Sir Kensington)
- 1/2 cup hot sauce (Tessemae's or Frank's Original)
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 3/4 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir well.
- Pour the mixture into an 8x8" dish and bake for 30-35 minutes uncovered, or until the edges are brown and bubbling.
Taco Dip:
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces almond milk cream cheese
- 16 ounces plain Greek yogurt
- Simply Organic taco seasoning packet or homemade taco seasoning
- lettuce, rinsed and chopped
- 1 cup of organic shredded cheese
- 3 chopped tomatoes
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 can of sliced black olives
- chopped green onions
Instructions:
- Combine cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning in a bowl.
- Spread this mixture in a 9-inch round serving dish.
- Top the mixture with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, bell pepper, black olives and green onion.
Taco Sweet Potato Bites:
Ingredients:
- 1 large sweet potato (yields about 16 bites)
- 1 TBSP avocado oil
- 3/4 cup shredded white cheese
- 1 medium avocado, cubed
- - TBSP finely chopped red or white onion
- 2 tsp fresh lime juice
- 2 TBSP fresh cilantro leaves chopped
- 1/4 sea salt
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut sweet potato crosswise into 1/4-inch slices.
- In medium bowl, toss potatoes oil and sprinkle with taco seasoning mix; place in single layer on pan.
- Bake for 15 minutes, then turn the potatoes and bake for 15 more minutes.
- Remove from oven and top with cheese. Bake for an additional 2-3 minutes.
- Meanwhile, coarsely mash avocado with fork; stir to chunky texture. Add red onion, lime juice, cilantro and salt; stir to combine.
- Top sweet potato bites with about 1 TBSP of guacamole.
For more health tips and tricks, follow Paige on social media at Practical Paige on Facebook and/or Instagram.
To work with Paige, visit www.totalhealthinc.com.