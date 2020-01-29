× Brewers release 2020 theme Night and Community Night schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Jan. 29 released the 2020 Theme Night and Community Night schedule complete with 16 fun-filled experiences that include one-of-a-kind items for fans.

The games are in addition the celebratory Brewers Decade Weekends recently announced, rounding out a complete schedule of promotions for the 50th anniversary season.

According to a press release, several events are back by popular demand, including: Star Wars™ Night, presented by Xperience Fitness which includes a Lorenzo Cain Jedi bobblehead; Bark at the Park, presented by Pick ‘n Save, which welcomes your pup to the stadium; Cerveceros Day, presented by Aurora Health Care®, featuring a Cerveceros replica jersey; and for fans who love superhero themes, Superman™ Night, presented by Bell Ambulance, includes a Christian Yelich “Clark Kent” bobblehead.

These special ticket packages come with a one-of-a-kind item. Ticket packages are limited, and only those who purchase the special Theme Night or Community Night ticket package are eligible to receive the item. Demand-based pricing applies to all ticket packages. For fans who select Digital Delivery, expect tickets to appear in the MLB Ballpark app in the beginning of March.

Theme Night and Community Night ticket packages, which include a seat to the game and a special promotional item, will go on sale for groups of 25 or more beginning Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. by contacting the Group Sales office at 414-902-4777 (GRPS). Packages will go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. online at Brewers.com/themenights, or by calling the Brewers Ticket office at 414-902-4000.

April 11: Peanuts® Night, presented by REEF Parking (Woodstock bobblehead)

Top Gun® Night, presented by Marcus Theatres (Top Gun T-Shirt) May 9: Star Wars™ Night , presented by Xperience Fitness (Lorenzo Cain Jedi bobblehead)

: Hawaiian Shirt Night (Brewers Hawaiian shirt) June 10: Bark at the Park, presented by Pick ‘n Save (Brewers dog toy and bring your dog to the game)

Cerveceros Day, presented by Aurora Health Care® (Cerveceros replica jersey) June 22: Pride Night, presented by Aurora Health Care® (Pride fanny pack)

Sesame Street® Day (Brewers Elmo bobblehead) July 24: Negro Leagues Tribute Game, presented by Aurora Health Care® (Milwaukee Bears replica hat)

WWE® Night (giveaway TBA) July 27: A Bugs Bunny™ 80th Birthday Celebration (Brewers Bugs Bunny bobblehead)

Boy Band Night (Brewers boy band T-Shirt) Sept. 5: Superman™ Night, presented by Bell Ambulance (Christian Yelich “Clark Kent” bobblehead)

Flannel Day, presented by American Family Insurance (Brewers flannel shirt) Sept. 15: Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Aurora Health Care®

