Bucks announce ‘historic agreement’ to bring minimum wage at Fiserv Forum to $15/hour by July

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, Jan. 29 what they call a historic agreement between the team and the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH).

Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry announced an agreement that will bring a minimum wage of $15 an hour to Fiserv Forum in July 2020 — just time for the Democratic National Convention.

“It’s been our belief since day one that Fiserv Forum was going to be a project that was bigger than basketball — and would create living wage and long-lasting jobs for the Milwaukee community,” Lasry said. “This partnership with MASH fulfills that promise.”

Additionally, the Bucks hope this partnership can be used as a national model for how labor and management can work together and create partnerships to benefit everyone.

“It is not only the right thing to do, but it’s good for business,” Lasry said.

“Not a door would open in this facility, not a meal would be prepped, not a drink mixed, not a ticket taken without these folks,” said Peter Rickman, President of MASH. “Not a dime would be made in this place without their hard work.”

“We are not adversaries. MASH is part of the Fiserv Forum family — and that’s part of the Bucks family,” Lasry said.

The tentative agreement includes a $15 per hour minimum wage for arena workers employed by Deer District LLC and Levy, who will see raises through a cost of living adjustment and longevity pay increase during the life of the three-and-a-half-year agreement.

MASH members are conducting a ratification vote this week.